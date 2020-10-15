Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

