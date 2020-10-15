Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific City Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Pacific City Financial has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

