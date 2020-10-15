Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.
Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Pacific City Financial has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.
Pacific City Financial Company Profile
Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.