Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 11,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

