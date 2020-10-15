Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Groupon (GRPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN):

10/15/2020 – Groupon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Groupon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Groupon is witnessing improvement in business owing to restructuring efforts and coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. The company is focusing on higher-margin healthy food offerings. Also, it is trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market, which is estimated to be more than $1 trillion. Groupon is also forging strategic alliances to expand its business. The company is improving its overall operating efficiency by reducing costs, which is expected to boost profitability going ahead. Although the company’s shares have underperformed on a year-to-date basis, these factors are expected to help it grow in the rest of 2020. However, transition to high margined local services market, lower customer traffic amid coronavirus crisis-led impacts in travel domain is likely to weigh on revenues.”

10/2/2020 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/17/2020 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 7,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Groupon Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

