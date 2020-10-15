Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $82.06

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.06.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23 and a beta of 1.29. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GDS by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 1,758,000.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in GDS by 29.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in GDS by 32.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

