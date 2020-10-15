Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $40.80

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 178.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. 22,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.