Analysts Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $26.76

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. 8,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.40. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab makes up approximately 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

