ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0027

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $20,760.87 and $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00276836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.01477190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150128 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

