Apex (CPX) One Day Volume Tops $48,838.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Apex has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $48,838.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

