Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,478,584 shares changing hands.

About Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

