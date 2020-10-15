Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AQST opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

