Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.88.

ANET stock opened at $228.03 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $401,516.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,540.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,653 shares of company stock worth $18,767,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 119,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

