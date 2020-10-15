Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.18. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 47,165 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

