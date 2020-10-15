Artfinity (AT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203,828.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $203,828.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.