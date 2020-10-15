Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $4.87. Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4,575,618 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

