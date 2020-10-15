AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,013. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

