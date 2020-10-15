ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY remained flat at $$59.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 86 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

