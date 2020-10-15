Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Athersys also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Athersys by 27.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 68.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 44,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -1.73.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

