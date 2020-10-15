Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATDRY remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 33,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

