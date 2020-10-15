Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATDRY remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 33,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

