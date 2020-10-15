Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Up 518.2% in September

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AVASF remained flat at $$6.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

AVASF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

