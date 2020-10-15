Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Avaya by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avaya by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,443 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.