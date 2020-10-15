Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Aventus has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $32,872.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.01 or 0.04924889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

