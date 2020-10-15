AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 55,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

