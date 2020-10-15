Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Northcoast Research raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $112.00. The stock traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 21447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

