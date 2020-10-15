AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $24.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.38 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. AXT reported sales of $19.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $92.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $93.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.48 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B.Riley Securit lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley Securities lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,947. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

