Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €169.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €178.20 ($209.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €181.00 ($212.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €168.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Bechtle AG (BC8.F)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

