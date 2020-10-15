Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.61. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 17,674 shares traded.

Get Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.