Bank of America Raises Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $44.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $6.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.89. 93,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,910. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

