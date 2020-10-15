Bank of America Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $52.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.
NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 10,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
