Bank of America Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $52.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 10,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

