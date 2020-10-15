Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.02. Bank of China shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 73,046 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit