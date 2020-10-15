Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $16.64. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 2,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,944 shares of company stock worth $128,080 over the last ninety days. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

