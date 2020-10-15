Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

STM stock opened at €29.50 ($34.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.05. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.