Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

STM stock opened at €29.50 ($34.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.05. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

