Barclays Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $115.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of WYNN opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

