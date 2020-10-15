Barclays Raises Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.
NYSE:JELD opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $2,924,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $3,977,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
