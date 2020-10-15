Barclays Raises Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $2,924,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $3,977,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

