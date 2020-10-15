Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Receives €66.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.21 ($79.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMW shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

BMW traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €64.08 ($75.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is €62.14 and its 200-day moving average is €55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

