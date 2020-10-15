Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

