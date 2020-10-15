Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 117.03 ($1.53) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market cap of $951.59 million and a P/E ratio of 90.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

