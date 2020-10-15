Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PRS Reit (LON:PRSR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. PRS Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. PRS Reit’s payout ratio is 2.22%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

