BigUp (BIGUP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.