Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $396,950.00 and approximately $15,270.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,389.13 or 0.99984460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001369 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 248,913,145 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

