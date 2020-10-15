Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.81 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $2.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $261.57 or 0.02274111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Bibox and GOPAX.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,502.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00648862 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,545,481 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

