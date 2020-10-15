Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $98.07 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00004572 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Coinnest and Binance. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $98.07 million and $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Bithumb, BigONE, YoBit, Crex24, Binance, CoinBene, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

