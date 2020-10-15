Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $7.85 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00068164 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Exrates, Bleutrade and C2CX. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $137.52 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00604963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00054921 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Bitlish, Coinnest, HitBTC, TDAX, Crex24, Exmo, BitMarket, Indodax, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Coinone, Binance, Korbit, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, C2CX, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Koineks, Zebpay, DSX, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, YoBit, Upbit, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Ovis, BitBay, Exrates, Braziliex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

