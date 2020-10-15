BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0003

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $344.39 million and approximately $86.94 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00271647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01469660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00149565 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,981,283,278 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

