Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.
About Blue Capital Reinsurance
