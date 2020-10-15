B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

