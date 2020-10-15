Boku (LON:BOKU) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Boku alerts:

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 112.65 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million and a P/E ratio of 112.65.

In related news, insider Mark Jorge Britto sold 433,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £390,333.60 ($509,973.35).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.