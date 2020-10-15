Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.