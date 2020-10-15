Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran purchased 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran purchased 43,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,781,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,474. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

