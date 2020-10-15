British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

British Land stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

